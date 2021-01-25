UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Ossetia To Continue Seeking Non-Use Of Force By Georgia - Acting Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

South Ossetia to Continue Seeking Non-Use of Force by Georgia - Acting Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The self-proclaimed Republic of South Ossetia will continue to seek legal restraints to prevent Georgia from using force in bilateral affairs, South Ossetian Acting Foreign Minister Dmitry Medoev said on Monday.

"South Ossetia will continue to insist on the need for Georgia to sign a binding document that would exclude the use of force in international affairs and bilateral relations," Medoev said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The South Ossetian minister said his country would continue to cooperate with the Geneva International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus, even though the format got disrupted during 2020 due to the pandemic.

"The questions of security and non-resumption of confrontation and military aggression are especially relevant for us after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh," Medoev said.

South Ossetia, along with another breakaway region, Abkhazia, declared independence from Georgia in August 2008 following an offensive of the Georgian army. The South Ossetian capital of Tskhinvali was bombed, and a massive civilian flight from the region took place throughout the summer of that year.

Russia has backed South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where the majority of population held Russian citizenship. Other countries that have recognized the self-proclaimed republics include Nauru, Nicaragua, Syria, Venezuela, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Georgia never recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia and continues to consider them an occupied part of its own territory.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Tskhinvali Geneva Independence Tuvalu Georgia Nauru Vanuatu Venezuela August Citizenship 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

26 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

26 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

39 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

43 minutes ago

2 injured in firework blast in faisalabad

35 minutes ago

Gold prices on Monday

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.