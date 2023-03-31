SpaceX Reschedules Launch of 10 ComSats, Early Warning Satellites for April 1 - Statement

NASA and SpaceX officials have rescheduled the launch of a payload of 10 military communications (comsats) and early warning satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to Saturday morning, two days after the originally planned launch time, SpaceX announced in a statement on Friday

"SpaceX is targeting no earlier than Saturday, April 1 for a Falcon 9 launch of the Space Development Agency (SDA)'s Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit (LEO) from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California," the statement said.

An automatic abort shut down the planned launch of the mission on its Falcon 9 booster Thursday morning only 3 seconds before lift-off.

"The space vehicles launched during this mission will serve as part of SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), a new layered network of satellites in low-Earth orbit and supporting elements that will provide global military communication and missile warning, indication, and tracking capabilities," SpaceX said.

The payload is planned as the first step in putting an entire constellation of 28 satellites into orbit as a multi-layered, more resilient, and survivable space warning network, SpaceX said.