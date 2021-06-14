UrduPoint.com
Spain To Host 2022 NATO Summit - Lithuanian President

Mon 14th June 2021

Spain to Host 2022 NATO Summit - Lithuanian President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Leaders of 30 NATO countries will meet for the next summit in Spain in 2022, the president of Lithuania said ahead of Monday's meeting in the Belgian capital of Brussels.

"Lithuania is ready to make available the necessary infrastructure and host the next summit after the summit in Spain in 2022," Gitanas Nauseda said in a doorstep statement.

Spanish media reported last week that Spain had offered to host the 2022 summit, which will coincide with the 40th anniversary of the country's membership of the Western military alliance.

