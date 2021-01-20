MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Spanish group Insud Pharma said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca on producing the latter's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

"The Spanish pharmaceutical group Insud Pharma will provide vial filling and packaging of AZD1222, the adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford and licensed by AstraZeneca.

Manufacturing will take place in the plant operated by the group's industrial unit, Chemo," the company said in a press release.

AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine uses a harmless virus to deliver "instructions" to cells on how to build coronavirus' spike protein, which the immune system then learns to attack. The vaccine, currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials, have been approved for emergency use in the United Kingdom and other countries.