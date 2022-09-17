UrduPoint.com

Spanish Police Warn Of Increased Security Risks Due To Ukrainian Arms Smuggling - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Spanish police believe that the conflict in Ukraine has and will further increase risks for ordinary Spaniards, primarily by fueling illicit arms trade in Europe, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday, citing the National Police Strategic Plan 2022-2025.

According to the newspaper, the first challenge the Spanish community is already facing is uncontrolled illicit arms traffic from Ukraine, which fuels criminal activities all over Europe and undermines security of Spanish citizens.

The media also said that Spain must be prepared for an increase in cyber-attacks by state and semi-state actors, adding that the problem of human trafficking from Ukraine stands out as the third key security threat to Spain.

Spain and other Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine since the start of Russia's Military operation in the country on February 24.

 

Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that foreign weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine ended up in illegal markets, not only in Europe but also in the war-torn middle East.

 According to Software security firm Kaspersky, since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the number of DDoS attacks against national resources and international organizations worldwide have increased 5 times in the first quarter this year compared to the second quarter of 2021.   

