Special Commission to Probe Reasons of A321 Plane Accident in Moscow Region - Rosaviatsiya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A special commission will investigate the circumstances of and the reasons behind the accident with the Airbus A321 plane, which made an emergency landing in the Moscow region earlier on Thursday, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, also known as Rosaviatsiya, said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A special commission will investigate the circumstances of and the reasons behind the accident with the Airbus A321 plane, which made an emergency landing in the Moscow region earlier on Thursday, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, also known as Rosaviatsiya, said in a statement.

The plane, traveling from Moscow to Simferopol, was forced to make a hard landing in a corn field near Zhukovsky Airport. According to Rosaviatsiya, there were 226 passengers and seven crew members on board. While the agency said that the accident left four people injured, the country's Emergencies Ministry said that 10 people, including three children, sustained injuries.

"A special commission has been formed to investigate the circumstances of and the reasons behind the aviation accident.

Representatives of Rosaviatsiya are among its members. The head of Rosaviatsiya has left for Zhukovsky Airport," Rosaviatsiya said.

When the aircraft was taking off from the runway, it collided with a flock of seagulls, the agency said. The birds got into the plane's engine, resulting in a significant service interruption.

"The landing gear was retracted during the landing. The crew members have turned the engines off before the landing," Rosaviatsiya added, stressing that there was no fire on board.

The agency added that the crew had evacuated the passengers properly, using emergency escape slides.