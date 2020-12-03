Special Deportation Flight Leaves US With 23 Russian Citizens on Board - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) A special deportation flight to Russia left the United States on December 2 carrying 23 Russian citizens, previously held in US penitentiaries, on board, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"On December 2, Ð° special deportation flight to Russia departed Harrisburg international airport (PA) carrying 23 Russian citizens on board. All of them were held in US penitentiaries for various offenses," the embassy said.

"This flight was organized thanks to the close cooperation of the Embassy with the US Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE)," it said.