Special Operation In Ukraine Not To Affect Russian Military Presence In Syria - Lavrentyev

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Special Operation in Ukraine Not to Affect Russian Military Presence in Syria - Lavrentyev

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will not have an impact on the fight against terrorism and Moscow's presence in Syria, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

"This will certainly not directly affect our actions in relation to Syria. We came there (to Syria) in order to assist (the country) in the fight against terrorism and terrorist groups whose members were immigrants from former republics of the Soviet Union, including, by the way, the Russian Federation, regions of Caucasus," Lavrentyev said.

He said that despite the operation in Ukraine, Russia will continue to support the Syrian government.

"We have a limited military contingent operating there, of course, I can't tell you the exact number, but the Hmeimim base is also functioning, the central Russian command in Damascus is functioning, which is fulfilling the tasks assigned to it, primarily to assist the Syrian government in overcoming these consequences of terrorist activities in Syria," Lavrentyev said.

