Open Menu

Star Dudamel Brings Inclusive Vision To New York Philharmonic

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Star Dudamel brings inclusive vision to New York Philharmonic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Star conductor Gustavo Dudamel presented a youth-oriented, pop culturally aware vision of the future to the New York Philharmonic's spring gala Wednesday, previewing his forthcoming takeover of the symphony as its next director.

Dudamel brought the rapper Common, the former Yankee slash guitar hero Bernie Williams, and a number of student musicians to the stage as part of the Phil's celebration of music education.

The gala was a glimpse into the Venezuelan maestro's upcoming tenure at America's oldest orchestra, which he will start leading in the 2026-27 season, departing his post at the Los Angeles Philharmonic after 17 seasons.

"I believe completely that the future of society begins with a young person's education," Dudamel told the house to applause, also calling it an "honor" to be arriving at the Phil.

"I'm so excited for our future together," he said.

Related Topics

Music Education Student Young Los Angeles New York Post

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

22 minutes ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

10 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

10 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

10 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

10 hours ago
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

10 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

10 hours ago
 Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

10 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

10 hours ago
 Sindh minister orders operation after attack on po ..

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

10 hours ago

More Stories From World