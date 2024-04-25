Star Dudamel brings inclusive vision to New York Philharmonic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Star conductor Gustavo Dudamel presented a youth-oriented, pop culturally aware vision of the future to the New York Philharmonic's spring gala Wednesday, previewing his forthcoming takeover of the symphony as its next director.

Dudamel brought the rapper Common, the former Yankee slash guitar hero Bernie Williams, and a number of student musicians to the stage as part of the Phil's celebration of music education.

The gala was a glimpse into the Venezuelan maestro's upcoming tenure at America's oldest orchestra, which he will start leading in the 2026-27 season, departing his post at the Los Angeles Philharmonic after 17 seasons.

"I believe completely that the future of society begins with a young person's education," Dudamel told the house to applause, also calling it an "honor" to be arriving at the Phil.

"I'm so excited for our future together," he said.