UrduPoint.com

State Dept. IG Launches Probe Into End Of US Diplomatic Operations In Afghanistan- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

State Dept. IG Launches Probe Into End of US Diplomatic Operations in Afghanistan- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US State Department Inspector General is launching a probe into the manner the Biden administration ended the United States' diplomatic operations in Afghanistan, Politico reported on Monday.

The probe will particularly look into the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program; resettlement of refugees and visa recipients; as well as the emergency evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul, the report said, citing documents and State Department and congressional officials.

Diana Shaw, the State Department acting Inspector General, notified Congress of the investigation on Monday, the report said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul United States Visa Congress Refugee

Recent Stories

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

1 hour ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.