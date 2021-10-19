State Dept. IG Launches Probe Into End of US Diplomatic Operations in Afghanistan- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US State Department Inspector General is launching a probe into the manner the Biden administration ended the United States' diplomatic operations in Afghanistan, Politico reported on Monday.

The probe will particularly look into the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program; resettlement of refugees and visa recipients; as well as the emergency evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul, the report said, citing documents and State Department and congressional officials.

Diana Shaw, the State Department acting Inspector General, notified Congress of the investigation on Monday, the report said.