State Of Emergency Introduced In Peru's Several Regions For 30 Days Amid Protests - Decree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The state of emergency has been introduced in Peru's several regions for 30 days starting Sunday amid mass anti-government protests in the country, according to a decree of the Peruvian government.

"To declare the state of emergency in the regions of Puno, Cusco, Lima, the constitutional province Callao, the province of Andahuaylas in the department of Apurimac, in the provinces of Tambopata and Tahuamanu in the department of Madre de Dios as well as in the district of Torata," the decree published in newspaper El Peruano read.

According to the decree, the police will be responsible for public order supported by the country's military.

On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed the country's new leader.

The events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament.

At least 48 people have died since the start of the protests, media reported.

