Stolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Capitol Police (USCP) said they pursued a stolen car in the area of the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon and arrested two individuals.

"USCP Officers just followed a stolen vehicle, which crashed into a construction barrier near Second Street and East Capitol Street.

Two people bailed from vehicle and they are now both in custody. We are gathering more information and will provide more this afternoon," a USCP Twitter statement read.

USCP said the police investigation led to road closures at Second Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE; and at East Capitol Street between First and Third Streets.