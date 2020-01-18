UrduPoint.com
Strong 6.0 Quake Hits Indonesia's Papua

Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:16 PM

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :A strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There was no tsunami warning accompanying the quake which struck inland 158 kilometres (98 miles) from the provincial capital Jayapura at a shallow depth of almost 34 kilometers, USGS said.

The Southeast Asian archipelago is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

