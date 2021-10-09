UrduPoint.com

Successful Operation For Monaco's Princess Charlene

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:13 PM

Successful operation for Monaco's Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco has had surgery to deal with an ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May, with a palace source telling AFP Saturday the operation "went very well"

Nice, France, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Princess Charlene of Monaco has had surgery to deal with an ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May, with a palace source telling AFP Saturday the operation "went very well".

The operation in South Africa on Friday was performed under general anaesthetic, and "is the last she had to undergo following her ENT infection. She will be under observation for 48 hours," the source said.

Zimbabwean-born Charlene, 43, has been living in her home country of South Africa for much of this year, and was joined there by Prince Albert and the couple's children following a previous operation in August.

But in early September she was rushed from the lodge where she had been staying to hospital, after collapsing due to complications linked to her serious ENT infection, her foundation said at the time.

She was treated then under a pseudonym at a hospital in Durban.

The former South African Olympic swimmer married Prince Albert II in 2011, but her extended stay in South Africa this year has stoked speculation the pair may be headed for divorce.

Albert, 63, is the son of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, an American film star who died in a car accident in 1982.

Related Topics

Accident Film And Movies Married Divorce Car Died Prince Albert Monaco Durban South Africa May August September Olympics From

Recent Stories

President Alvi visits Dubai to inaugurate Pakistan ..

President Alvi visits Dubai to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

6 minutes ago
 Six People With Russian Passports Detained in Turk ..

Six People With Russian Passports Detained in Turkey for Alleged Espionage - Rep ..

22 seconds ago
 Private sector's participation vital to economic p ..

Private sector's participation vital to economic policies success: LCCI

24 seconds ago
 Meera says she will commit suicide if govt does no ..

Meera says she will commit suicide if govt does not provide her funds to produce ..

14 minutes ago
 Man held for displaying weapon on social media in ..

Man held for displaying weapon on social media in sargodha

9 minutes ago
 Sohaib Maqsood is out of ICC’s T20 World Cup aft ..

Sohaib Maqsood is out of ICC’s T20 World Cup after falling injured

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.