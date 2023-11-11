Open Menu

Sudan Fighting Destroys Strategic Khartoum Bridge

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

A strategic Nile bridge in Sudan's capital has collapsed, the army and rival paramilitaries said in separate statements Saturday, trading blame for its destruction nearly seven months into their devastating war

Wad Madani, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) A strategic Nile bridge in Sudan's capital has collapsed, the army and rival paramilitaries said in separate statements Saturday, trading blame for its destruction nearly seven months into their devastating war.

Witnesses reported "clear signs of destruction on the Shambat Bridge" which crosses the White Nile and connects Khartoum's sister cities of Khartoum North and Omdurman.

Images posted online, which AFP was unable to immediately verify, showed a section of the bridge about halfway across the river had disappeared. Vehicles, apparently damaged, lay on the part of the bridge still standing.

The army, led by Sudan's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said in a statement that "the rebel militia destroyed the Shambat Bridge early this morning.

.. adding a new crime to their record."

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, denied the accusation.

In a statement, the RSF charged that "the Burhan terrorist militia... destroyed the Shambat Bridge this morning, thinking that they could defeat our brave forces."

In August, airstrikes and artillery fire launched by army forces loyal to Burhan hit the Shambat Bridge.

Their paramilitary rivals had used the bridge as a supply route, a local resident and a military expert told AFP.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Army Vehicles Omdurman Khartoum Sudan August

Recent Stories

Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins ..

Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP sprint

4 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chi ..

Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chief Minister’s demise

4 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

4 minutes ago
 Electric heavy lorries poised to overtake hydrogen ..

Electric heavy lorries poised to overtake hydrogen trucks

4 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal ..

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto to visit KP next week

1 hour ago
 Fixing economy key priority of govt: Punjab Law Mi ..

Fixing economy key priority of govt: Punjab Law Minister

1 hour ago
Dera police arrest 3 outlaws

Dera police arrest 3 outlaws

1 hour ago
 Saudi Crown Prince holds Israel responsible for Ga ..

Saudi Crown Prince holds Israel responsible for Gaza crisis, calls for immediate ..

1 hour ago
 PPP capable to provide tangible relief to common c ..

PPP capable to provide tangible relief to common citizens: Former Prime Minister ..

1 hour ago
 Three policemen killed, two injured in Tank firing

Three policemen killed, two injured in Tank firing

1 hour ago
 Ban imposed on public gathering at Lower Dir

Ban imposed on public gathering at Lower Dir

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Women A sweep series against Thailand Wom ..

Pakistan Women A sweep series against Thailand Women Emerging

1 hour ago

More Stories From World