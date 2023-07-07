Open Menu

Suffering From US Sending Cluster Munitions To Ukraine To Last Decades - Peace Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Suffering From US Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine to Last Decades - Peace Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The consequences of the Biden administration's possible provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine in violation of international law will be felt for decades, including the death and mutilation of children, co-founder of women-led peace group CODEPINK Medea Benjamin told Sputnik.

The Biden administration is expected to announce Thursday it will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, NPR reported.

"There's an international ban on Cluster Munitions, and it's appalling that the United States would violate that. There's also a terrible US history of using these cluster munitions in places like Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, that have continued to this day to cause deaths and mutilation of young children who picked up these unexploded ordnance," Benjamin said.

"So, it's a terrible thing to send and it means that the consequences of this conflict in Ukraine will go on for decades."

The White House earlier said the Biden administration has no announcement to make regarding sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, but the issue remains under active consideration.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the United States supplying cluster munitions to Kiev would represent yet "another step" in escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged the US against escalating tensions by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions.

The decision comes amid concerns that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia-held territories has stalled.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia White House Medea Young Kiev United States Cambodia Laos Vietnam Nepalese Rupee

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

2 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

2 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

2 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

2 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

2 hours ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

2 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

2 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

3 hours ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

3 hours ago

More Stories From World