Sugar Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Sugar futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2024 delivery gained 13 Yuan (about 1.84 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,307 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 608,324 lots with a turnover of 38.5 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

