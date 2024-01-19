Sugar Futures Close Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Sugar futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active sugar contract for May 2024 delivery gained 49 Yuan (about 6.89 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,390 yuan per tonne.
On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 419,826 lots with a turnover of 26.75 billion yuan.
As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
