Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Sugar futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2024 delivery lost 19 Yuan (2.65 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,785 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 736,466 lots with a turnover of 49.85 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.