Sullivan Discusses Stability in Indo-Pacific With Vietnam Senior Diplomat - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has met with Vietnam's Communist Party top diplomat Le Hoai Trung and discussed a host of bilateral and international issues, including peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Friday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with the Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central External Relations Commission, Le Hoai Trung at the White House on June 29, 2023," the White House said in a press release. "(They) discussed a wide range of areas for future cooperation, including on energy, climate change, investment, education, human rights and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"

The two officials reaffirmed the strength of their countries' bilateral relations on the ten-year anniversary of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, the release said.

On Thursday, Trung also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss ways to bolster economic partnerships through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and strengthen cooperation especially because the United States hosts this year the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.