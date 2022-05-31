UrduPoint.com

Sullivan, Turkey's Kalin Discussed Ukraine, NATO Expansion In Phone Call - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 08:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Turkish Presidential Chief Advisor Ibrahim Kalin resumption of Ukrainian agricultural exports and prospects for NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, the White House said in a statement.

The phone call is believed to have taken place after contacts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Dr. Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey. They discussed their ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's continued aggression, as well as their respective efforts to enable Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach global markets," the White House said.

"Mr. Sullivan expressed support for Turkey's continued direct talks with Sweden and Finland to resolve concerns over their applications for NATO membership, which the U.S. strongly supports," it said.

Turkey is threatening to block both countries' admission to NATO unless they change their approach to the Kurdish issue.

Sullivan "also reiterated the importance of refraining from escalation in Syria to preserve existing ceasefire lines and avoid any further destabilization. Finally, Mr. Sullivan urged continued dialogue and diplomacy to resolve any disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean region," the White House said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

