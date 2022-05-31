WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Turkish Presidential Chief Advisor Ibrahim Kalin resumption of Ukrainian agricultural exports and prospects for NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, the White House said in a statement.

The phone call is believed to have taken place after contacts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Dr. Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey. They discussed their ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's continued aggression, as well as their respective efforts to enable Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach global markets," the White House said.

"Mr. Sullivan expressed support for Turkey's continued direct talks with Sweden and Finland to resolve concerns over their applications for NATO membership, which the U.S. strongly supports," it said.

Turkey is threatening to block both countries' admission to NATO unless they change their approach to the Kurdish issue.

Sullivan "also reiterated the importance of refraining from escalation in Syria to preserve existing ceasefire lines and avoid any further destabilization. Finally, Mr. Sullivan urged continued dialogue and diplomacy to resolve any disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean region," the White House said.

