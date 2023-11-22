Superconducting cable put into operation in east China

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) China's first high-temperature superconducting low-voltage direct current (DC) cable has been put into operation in east China's Jiangsu Province, greatly reducing electricity line losses.

The cable was built by the government of Wujiang District of Suzhou City, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, and Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd., and has a length of 180 meters.

The cable can greatly improve transmission capacity and reduce losses in the process of power transmission, said Yang Chen, who works at the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company.

Compared to alternating current (AC) superconducting cables, the project's grid line loss has been reduced by about 70 percent.

The project has laid the foundation for the application of superconducting cables in the urban power distribution network system, and it has also provided an example for the construction of new power systems and the green, sustainable development of cities, said Gu Hongwei, who works at the China Electrotechnical Society.