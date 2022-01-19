(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko are walking from a courthouse in Kiev towards the office of current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, Kiev's Pecherskyi District Court court ruled to release Poroshenko, who is accused of treason, on his own recognizance and obligated him to hand over the passports he could use for foreign travel.