UrduPoint.com

Supporters Of Poroshenko On Their Way To Zelenskyy's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Supporters of Poroshenko On Their Way to Zelenskyy's Office

Supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko are walking from a courthouse in Kiev towards the office of current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko are walking from a courthouse in Kiev towards the office of current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, Kiev's Pecherskyi District Court court ruled to release Poroshenko, who is accused of treason, on his own recognizance and obligated him to hand over the passports he could use for foreign travel.

Related Topics

Kiev From Court

Recent Stories

China's Jiangsu sees robust foreign trade growth i ..

China's Jiangsu sees robust foreign trade growth in 2021

23 seconds ago
 Bail application of rapist dismissed

Bail application of rapist dismissed

24 seconds ago
 IGP for resolving public complaints on merit

IGP for resolving public complaints on merit

26 seconds ago
 Afghan Women's Employment Dropped 16% in 2021 Unde ..

Afghan Women's Employment Dropped 16% in 2021 Under Taliban Rule - UN Labor Agen ..

27 seconds ago
 China's central SOEs report solid profit growth in ..

China's central SOEs report solid profit growth in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in distri ..

Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in district

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.