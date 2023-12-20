Open Menu

Survivors Brave Freezing Cold After China Quake Kills 131

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Survivors brave freezing cold after China quake kills 131

Jishishan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Survivors of China's deadliest earthquake in years huddled in makeshift aid tents despite freezing temperatures on Wednesday, too scared to return to homes made dangerous by the disaster.

State broadcaster CCTV said at least 131 people were killed in northwestern Gansu province and neighbouring Qinghai after a shallow tremor on Monday night damaged thousands of buildings.

Almost 1,000 were injured across the two provinces, according to state news agency Xinhua, with 16 missing in Qinghai.

The quake was China's deadliest since 2014, when more than 600 people were killed in southwestern Yunnan province.

AFP reporters saw families sheltering in makeshift tents built from wooden poles and tarpaulins outside the Majiahe mosque near the epicentre in Gansu's Jishishan county, with outdoor stoves and blankets salvaged from homes their only sources of warmth.

A woman taking refuge in one of the tents outside the mosque told AFP her family was afraid to return home.

"We can't get inside anymore, it's too dangerous," she said, declining to give her name. "All the bricks and tiles inside could fall down at any time."

Residents crowded around stoves in large tents set up on a basketball court by the local government in a nearby township.

One resident told AFP some tents had as many as 35 people huddled inside them.

"We have eight people in our family but (emergency response staff) only gave us three servings of instant noodles last night," local student Ma told AFP.

"There is nothing we can do. We can't go back to our house now," she said.

Children lay under blankets, playing on their phones, while adults attempted to prepare meals from the limited food rations.

AFP saw rescue teams unloading large bundles of supplies, including more tents.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Student Women Mosque Family All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

5 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

5 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

16 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

16 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

16 hours ago

More Stories From World