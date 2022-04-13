Suspect in New York City Subway Shooting Taken Into Custody - Reports

A suspect behind the recent shooting in the New York City subway has been taken into custody, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A suspect behind the recent shooting in the New York City subway has been taken into custody, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing police.

Earlier in the day, New York City mayor Eric Adams announced that a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway attack is now a suspect.

The New York Police Department said that the suspect, identified as Frank Robert James, 61, "fired numerous gun shots inside an 'N' line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people" on Tuesday.