Suspected Gas Blast Hurts 5 In Bordeaux, 2 Missing - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) A suspected gas blast tore through a private garage in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux on Saturday morning, collapsing a nearby building and leaving five people shell-shocked and two others missing, media said.

The massive blast woke people up in the Chartrons neighborhood at about 8 a.m., according to witnesses cited by the Sud Ouest regional paper.

A rescue team was immediately dispatched. Rescuers found five lightly-injured people and brought them to safety. Search is reportedly continuing for two residents of the destroyed building. There are fears that more adjacent buildings may collapse.

More Stories From World

