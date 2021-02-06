Suspected Gas Blast Hurts 5 in Bordeaux, 2 Missing - Reports

A suspected gas blast tore through a private garage in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux on Saturday morning, collapsing a nearby building and leaving five people shell-shocked and two others missing, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) A suspected gas blast tore through a private garage in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux on Saturday morning, collapsing a nearby building and leaving five people shell-shocked and two others missing, media said.

The massive blast woke people up in the Chartrons neighborhood at about 8 a.m., according to witnesses cited by the Sud Ouest regional paper.

A rescue team was immediately dispatched. Rescuers found five lightly-injured people and brought them to safety. Search is reportedly continuing for two residents of the destroyed building. There are fears that more adjacent buildings may collapse.