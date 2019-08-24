Swedish Man Detained for Social Media Threats to Students

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) A man was placed in custody on Friday for threatening students at a Swedish university and breaking gun laws, the Swedish prosecutor's office said.

The 25-year-old reportedly posted notes around Linkoping University, containing a link to a video on his social media account in which he posed with a gun, saying he wanted to kill people.

The university was evacuated.

"The suspect was questioned in the evening and his home was searched ... I ordered his arrest based on probable cause on suspicion of threats of violence and violations of gun laws," Eva Nemec Nordh, the chief prosecutor in Linkoping, said.

The man will be questioned again on Saturday in presence of a public defender. The bail hearing will take place no later than Monday.