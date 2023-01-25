UrduPoint.com

Swiss Parl't Committee Approves Re-Export Of Swiss-Made Arms To Ukraine - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Swiss Parl't Committee Approves Re-Export of Swiss-Made Arms to Ukraine - Statement

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) A Swiss parliament committee on Tuesday approved amendments allowing third countries to re-export Swiss-made arms to Ukraine.

"The Security Policy Committees of the National Council approved the proposal and the motion of the parliament concerning the re-export of military equipment in a 14-to-11 vote. Non-re-export requests could be revoked in cases of violations of the prohibition on the use of force under international law," the parliament said on the website, adding that the Ukraine conflict falls under this criteria.

The amendment will allow the Swiss government to revoke a declaration of non-export by a country that has purchased Swiss-made military equipment. This includes cases when the UN Security Council declares a violation of the prohibition on the use of force under international law.

At the same time, the government will be able to maintain the ban on re-exports of arms should its cancellation contradict the country's foreign interests.

According to the statement, most members of the commission felt that Switzerland should contribute to European security and support Ukraine. The amendment complies with the Swiss law of neutrality, according to lawmakers, as it does "not allow direct export of military equipment to conflict zones but only concerns declarations of non-re-export by countries that purchase Swiss-made military equipment." However, several lawmakers considered the amendment to be in violation of the principle of equal treatment stipulated by the law of neutrality.

Switzerland has previously rejected German, Spanish, and Danish requests to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. The authorities then said that Bern reserves the right to ban the re-export of military material to a country that is involved in an international armed conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Parliament Vote German Bern Same Switzerland Government

Recent Stories

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

1 hour ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

4 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

4 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

4 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

4 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.