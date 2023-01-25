(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) A Swiss parliament committee on Tuesday approved amendments allowing third countries to re-export Swiss-made arms to Ukraine.

"The Security Policy Committees of the National Council approved the proposal and the motion of the parliament concerning the re-export of military equipment in a 14-to-11 vote. Non-re-export requests could be revoked in cases of violations of the prohibition on the use of force under international law," the parliament said on the website, adding that the Ukraine conflict falls under this criteria.

The amendment will allow the Swiss government to revoke a declaration of non-export by a country that has purchased Swiss-made military equipment. This includes cases when the UN Security Council declares a violation of the prohibition on the use of force under international law.

At the same time, the government will be able to maintain the ban on re-exports of arms should its cancellation contradict the country's foreign interests.

According to the statement, most members of the commission felt that Switzerland should contribute to European security and support Ukraine. The amendment complies with the Swiss law of neutrality, according to lawmakers, as it does "not allow direct export of military equipment to conflict zones but only concerns declarations of non-re-export by countries that purchase Swiss-made military equipment." However, several lawmakers considered the amendment to be in violation of the principle of equal treatment stipulated by the law of neutrality.

Switzerland has previously rejected German, Spanish, and Danish requests to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. The authorities then said that Bern reserves the right to ban the re-export of military material to a country that is involved in an international armed conflict.