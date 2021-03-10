UrduPoint.com
Swiss Police Say Scammers Offer Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates For Bitcoins

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Swiss Police Say Scammers Offer Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates for Bitcoins

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Swiss cybercrime police urged travelers on Tuesday to watch for fraudsters selling forged COVID-19 vaccination certificates for digital Currency.

"The upcoming opening of borders for those vaccinated against the corona has moved scammers to action. They offer fake corona vaccination certificates," a statement read.

The police say they were alerted to the scam after A5-size promotion fliers turned up in mailboxes. These offered certificates at a reduced price of 99 Swiss francs ($107) until the end of March.

The leaflet contained a detailed instruction on how to create a cryptocurrency wallet and transfer Bitcoins to the swindlers' address. The police said it had been flagged as fraudulent.

More Stories From World

