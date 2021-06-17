UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Topples Singapore In IMD's World Competitiveness Ranking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

Switzerland Topples Singapore in IMD's World Competitiveness Ranking

Switzerland has unseated Singapore as the world's most competitive economy for the first time in the 33-year history of the IMD's ranking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Switzerland has unseated Singapore as the world's most competitive economy for the first time in the 33-year history of the IMD's ranking.

"Switzerland has been competing with Singapore in recent years but the latter has suffered significantly on an economic level during the pandemic, as it depends on the export and import of services and on people's mobility," the report found.

Arturo Bris, the director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center, said the Alpine nation enjoyed the benefits of being a European country while maintaining independence from the European Union.

Other countries that topped the ranking were not members of the EU's single Currency area.

The IMD World Competitiveness Ranking of 64 nations saw Sweden edge up to the second place from the sixth spot it occupied last year. Denmark was in third place, followed by the Netherlands and Singapore, which took a tumble from the number one spot it had held for two years.

The United States maintained its foothold in 10th place, China was up from 20th place to 16th, while the United Kingdom shuffled up one spot to 18th. Russia rose from 50th place to 45th and Venezuela brought up the rear.

Related Topics

World Import Russia China European Union Singapore Independence Alpine United Kingdom United States Switzerland Sweden Netherlands Venezuela Denmark From

Recent Stories

Burewala Railway Station working without electrici ..

3 minutes ago

RPO inspects police station

6 minutes ago

Football: Euro 2020 results

6 minutes ago

Ukraine claim crucial Euro 2020 win over North Mac ..

6 minutes ago

Covid surges in US embassy in Kabul

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 605 othe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.