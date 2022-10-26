(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Switzerland has rejected several requests from the Ukrainian military to send helmets and body armor, citing the ban on military military supplies under its policy of neutrality, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"Body armor and helmets are military equipment. They are classified as the specific military property under Swiss law. As a result, Switzerland rejected applications for the supply of helmets and body armor to the Ukrainian army," the Council said in a statement.

Conversely, Switzerland granted Ukraine's requests for humanitarian aid, such as medical products and sleeping bags, as it does not belong in military supplies, the council said.

Switzerland has also introduced export restrictions on certain military-purpose goods to Ukraine, to retain parity between parties to conflict, the council said.

"Since the Federal Council has joined the EU sanctions against Russia, Switzerland has had to impose export restrictions in some areas against Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the statement, since Switzerland bans the export or transit of equipment suitable for military use for one of the parties to the conflict, neutrality obligates it to mirror the restriction onto the other side.

The Swiss government published a detailed report on the neutrality policy for the first time since 1993 due to criticism and misunderstanding of this policy after the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in late February.