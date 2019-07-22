The Syrian Ministry of Electricity has announced the restoration of power to Kafriya and Fu'ah, two villages in the north of Aleppo province, SANA news agency reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Syrian Ministry of Electricity has announced the restoration of power to Kafriya and Fu'ah, two villages in the north of Aleppo province, SANA news agency reported on Monday.

Kafriya and Fu'ah, populated by Shiite Muslims, was besieged by militias between 2012 and 2016. During the blockage, much of the towns' infrastructure suffered considerable damage.

Fawaz Zaher, the CEO of the Syrian state-owned electric company, told SANA that the installation of a 20/66 kilowatt transformer had been finished and that all electric substations, together with 18 kilometers (11 miles) of electric cable, had been restored, bringing electricity to Kafriya and Fu'ah for the first time in seven years.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. Significant portions of infrastructure has been destroyed during the fight between government forces and different rebel groups, including Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia). In 2017, it was announced that Islamic State had been defeated in Syria. Although remnants of various rebel forces still exist in some regions, the most pertinent issues remain political stabilization and rebuilding the country.