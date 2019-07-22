UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Restores Electricity In Kafriya, Fu'ah For First Time Since 2012 Siege - Reports

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:39 PM

Syria Restores Electricity in Kafriya, Fu'ah for First Time Since 2012 Siege - Reports

The Syrian Ministry of Electricity has announced the restoration of power to Kafriya and Fu'ah, two villages in the north of Aleppo province, SANA news agency reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Syrian Ministry of Electricity has announced the restoration of power to Kafriya and Fu'ah, two villages in the north of Aleppo province, SANA news agency reported on Monday.

Kafriya and Fu'ah, populated by Shiite Muslims, was besieged by militias between 2012 and 2016. During the blockage, much of the towns' infrastructure suffered considerable damage.

Fawaz Zaher, the CEO of the Syrian state-owned electric company, told SANA that the installation of a 20/66 kilowatt transformer had been finished and that all electric substations, together with 18 kilometers (11 miles) of electric cable, had been restored, bringing electricity to Kafriya and Fu'ah for the first time in seven years.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. Significant portions of infrastructure has been destroyed during the fight between government forces and different rebel groups, including Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia). In 2017, it was announced that Islamic State had been defeated in Syria. Although remnants of various rebel forces still exist in some regions, the most pertinent issues remain political stabilization and rebuilding the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Electricity Russia Company Aleppo 2017 2016 Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Microsoft Settles Bribery Charges By Hungarian Div ..

34 seconds ago

17 dead, 28 wounded in Somalia bomb blast: hospita ..

37 seconds ago

Belgium's Michel to Take European Council Job Afte ..

39 seconds ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syria's Idlib, Constitut ..

41 seconds ago

UN Security Council Has No Current Plans to Discus ..

15 minutes ago

China Unlikely to Rely on Iranian Oil for Energy S ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.