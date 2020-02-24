Syrian Air Defense Shooting Down Targets Over Damascus - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Syrian air defense is repelling attacks in the air over the capital, Damascus, the state-run Sana news agency reports.

"Air defense systems are repelling enemy targets in the sky over Damascus," Sana said late on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Syrian military announced that the country's air defense forces had been ordered to shoot down any air targets that violated the country's airspace without warning.