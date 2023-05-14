Syrian Delegates Arrive in Jeddah Ahead of Arab League Summit - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) A Syrian delegation led by Economy Minister Mohammad Samer Khalil arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday ahead of the next week's Arab League Summit, a source told Sputnik.

The delegation also includes Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, as well as Syrian officials and journalists, the source added.

The delegates will attend preparatory meetings of the Arab League's Economic and Social Council, which is in charge of economic cooperation and integration within the 22-nation League.

Syria's membership of the regional organization was reinstated last week after more than a decade-long suspension. Syrian President Bashar Assad has been invited to the Arab League summit to be hosted by Jeddah on May 19.