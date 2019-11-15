UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian President Bashar Assad Questions Allegiance Of Some Members Of Syrian Constitutional Committee

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:12 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad Questions Allegiance of Some Members of Syrian Constitutional Committee

Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik and Rossiya 24 broadcaster that some members of the recently-established Constitutional Committee may have ties to the United States and questioned their allegiance to Syria

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik and Rossiya 24 broadcaster that some members of the recently-established Constitutional Committee may have ties to the United States and questioned their allegiance to Syria.

"It [the committee] has three parties; one representing the viewpoint of the Syrian government, one representing civil society � which has different viewpoints, and the third party is appointed by Turkey," Assad said.

"This is what happened in the Constitutional Committee. We are negotiating with a party appointed by the Turkish government, which of course means America; the front is Turkey, but this is a de facto position. In order to expect results from this committee, every one of its members should have their allegiance to the Syrian people, they cannot belong to a foreign state and publicly declare their allegiance to it," the Syrian president added.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Civil Society United States May From Government

Recent Stories

Hira Mani gaining more popularity in "Meray Pass T ..

7 minutes ago

Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible ..

29 minutes ago

Foreign, local exhibitors shown keen interest to ..

29 minutes ago

PM vows to strengthen national economy, to uplift ..

37 minutes ago

Kenya, Somalia, agree to normalise ties after tens ..

29 minutes ago

KP food authority discards 2000 kg contaminated mi ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.