- Home
- World
- News
- Syrian President Bashar Assad Questions Allegiance of Some Members of Syrian Constitutional Committe ..
Syrian President Bashar Assad Questions Allegiance Of Some Members Of Syrian Constitutional Committee
Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:12 PM
Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik and Rossiya 24 broadcaster that some members of the recently-established Constitutional Committee may have ties to the United States and questioned their allegiance to Syria
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik and Rossiya 24 broadcaster that some members of the recently-established Constitutional Committee may have ties to the United States and questioned their allegiance to Syria.
"It [the committee] has three parties; one representing the viewpoint of the Syrian government, one representing civil society � which has different viewpoints, and the third party is appointed by Turkey," Assad said.
"This is what happened in the Constitutional Committee. We are negotiating with a party appointed by the Turkish government, which of course means America; the front is Turkey, but this is a de facto position. In order to expect results from this committee, every one of its members should have their allegiance to the Syrian people, they cannot belong to a foreign state and publicly declare their allegiance to it," the Syrian president added.