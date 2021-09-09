Syrian Soldier Injured by Militants' Artillery Fire in Aleppo Province - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, leaving one soldier injured, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"As a result of the artillery fire opened by terrorists at the positions of the government troops near the settlement of Dadat in the province of Aleppo, one Syrian soldier has been injured," Kulit said at a press briefing on late Wednesday.

According to the Russian military official, Jabhat al-Nusra opened fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times within the past 24 hours.