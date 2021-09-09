UrduPoint.com

Syrian Soldier Injured By Militants' Artillery Fire In Aleppo Province - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

Syrian Soldier Injured by Militants' Artillery Fire in Aleppo Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, leaving one soldier injured, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"As a result of the artillery fire opened by terrorists at the positions of the government troops near the settlement of Dadat in the province of Aleppo, one Syrian soldier has been injured," Kulit said at a press briefing on late Wednesday.

According to the Russian military official, Jabhat al-Nusra opened fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times within the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Fire Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Government

Recent Stories

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

1 hour ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

4 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

2 hours ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.