Taipei Records Hottest June Day In 124 Years

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Taipei has recorded its hottest day in June since the city's weather station came into being in 1896, Taiwan's weather department said Monday.

The temperature rose to 38.9 degrees Celsius in the city at noon Monday, due to a Pacific high-pressure system, prevailing hot, dry southwesterly winds, and the geographical features of the Taipei Basin, the weather department said.

The department issued a heat warning to 13 counties and cities across the island Monday.

The mercury soared past 36 degrees Celsius at midday in the cities of New Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as the counties of Hsinchu and Changhua.

