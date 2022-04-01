UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 236 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Taiwan reports 236 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 236 new COVID-19 cases, including 104 locally transmitted infections and 132 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Friday

TAIPEI, Apr 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Taiwan reported 236 new COVID-19 cases, including 104 locally transmitted infections and 132 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Friday.

It is the first time the daily number of new local cases in Taiwan has exceeded 100 this year, the agency said, and Taiwan now has 20 transmission chains of unknown origin.

Of the new local infections, New Taipei had the highest number at 40, followed by 20 each in Taoyuan and Keelung, and 12 in Taipei.

To date, Taiwan has reported 23,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,973 were local infections.

Related Topics

Taoyuan Keelung New Taipei Taipei

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

2 hours ago
 Arrangements finalized for by-elections on NA-33

Arrangements finalized for by-elections on NA-33

47 seconds ago
 Media conclave, humorous poetry, Qawali held at BL ..

Media conclave, humorous poetry, Qawali held at BLCF 2022

49 seconds ago
 UK Bars Sale of Cezanne Work Until August Amid Cal ..

UK Bars Sale of Cezanne Work Until August Amid Calls to Preserve It As National ..

52 seconds ago
 6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Chinese FM meets with Uzbek deputy PM on bilateral ..

Chinese FM meets with Uzbek deputy PM on bilateral ties

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.