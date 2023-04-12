Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Ruling Party's Chairman Selected Candidate For 2024 Presidential Election - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Taiwan Ruling Party's Chairman Selected Candidate for 2024 Presidential Election - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officially nominated its chairman Lai Ching-te, who also serves as vice president of Taiwan, it's candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday.

The DPP was defeated in 2022 local elections in December, after which Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stepped down as DPP's chairwoman. Then, Lai Ching-te assumed office as DPP's chairman.

Earlier, Lai served as mayor of Tainan from 2010 to 2017 and premier of Taiwan from 2017 to 2019.

President of Taiwan is elected for a four-year term and may serve for two terms. Tsai, who was first elected in 2016 and then re-elected in 2020, is expected to leave office after the end of her second term in 2024.

Related Topics

Election Lai Tainan May December 2017 2016 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against ..

SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against his disqualification

38 seconds ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental Reform’ of IFIs, MDBs to ad ..

8 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

38 minutes ago
 Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

1 hour ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.