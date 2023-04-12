BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officially nominated its chairman Lai Ching-te, who also serves as vice president of Taiwan, it's candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday.

The DPP was defeated in 2022 local elections in December, after which Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stepped down as DPP's chairwoman. Then, Lai Ching-te assumed office as DPP's chairman.

Earlier, Lai served as mayor of Tainan from 2010 to 2017 and premier of Taiwan from 2017 to 2019.

President of Taiwan is elected for a four-year term and may serve for two terms. Tsai, who was first elected in 2016 and then re-elected in 2020, is expected to leave office after the end of her second term in 2024.