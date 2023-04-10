Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Spots Over 90 Chinese Aircraft Approaching Island - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Taiwan Spots Over 90 Chinese Aircraft Approaching Island - Defense Ministry

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had recorded the approach of 91 aircraft and 12 vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had recorded the approach of 91 aircraft and 12 vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

On Saturday, the Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island. Earlier on Monday, the Chinese military said its exercises and patrols had been successfully completed.

"91 PLA aircraft and 12 vessels were detected by 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 10th. 54 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry noted that although the Chinese side had announced the end of the exercise, the Taiwanese military did not intend to weaken efforts to strengthen combat readiness and would continue to closely monitor the development of the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Related Topics

Army China Washington Twitter Visit Beijing Nancy Guatemala Taipei Independence Belize April August From Government

Recent Stories

UK's Labour Party Sounds Alarm Over 'Mental Health ..

UK's Labour Party Sounds Alarm Over 'Mental Health Crisis' Among Gov't Workers - ..

15 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stops production of sn ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stops production of snacks unit

17 seconds ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf stron ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf strongly condemn Quetta blast

18 seconds ago
 Russian National Dubnikov to Be Sentenced Tuesday ..

Russian National Dubnikov to Be Sentenced Tuesday on Money Laundering Charges - ..

20 seconds ago
 RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-New Zeal ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand matches at Pindi Stadium

15 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh term Muhammad bin Salman 'leader o ..

Ulema, Mashaykh term Muhammad bin Salman 'leader of peace'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.