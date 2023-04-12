Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Likely Getting Ready For War As Drills Intensify

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Likely Getting Ready for War as Drills Intensify

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) China's military exercises suggest that it may be getting ready to launch a war against Taiwan, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu told CNN.

On April 8, the Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said on April 10 that the exercises would serve as a warning for the advocates of the island's independence and a necessary measure aimed at upholding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan," Wu said in an interview to CNN on Tuesday.

"The Taiwanese government looks at the Chinese military threat as something that cannot be accepted and we condemn it.

" Wu also told CNN.

Commenting on the assessments of the US's intelligence that Xi intends to launch an invasion in 2027, Wu said that Taiwan needs to get ready no matter whether it would be in 2025 or in 2027.

Beijing launched the exercises after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Related Topics

Army China Washington Visit Beijing Nancy Guatemala Independence Belize April May August From Government

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate, IMF Managing Director, ..

COP28 President-Designate, IMF Managing Director, UN Special Envoy for Climate A ..

14 minutes ago
 TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘ ..

TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision

29 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passin ..

RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak ..

29 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over d ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over death of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubar ..

29 minutes ago
 Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measure ..

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measures for economic stability

34 minutes ago
 AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea agai ..

AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against his disqualification

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.