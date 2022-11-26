Taiwanese Leader Stands Down as Party Chief After Electoral Defeat - Reports

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen announced her resignation as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after suffering a major loss in the local elections, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen announced her resignation as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after suffering a major loss in the local elections, Taiwan's Central news Agency reported.

"The DPP would engage in solemn introspection and aspire to do a better job to meet people's high expectations," she said in a speech at the DPP headquarters in Taipei.

Tsai said her deputy, Su Tseng-chang, had likewise offered his resignation but had been asked to stay on as prime minister.

The DPP is projected to win only five of 21 city mayor and county chief seats. Its main rival, Kuomintang, is set to claim 13 seats, with the rest going to the Taiwan People's Party and the independents.

The Saturday voting is seen as a litmus test for the independence-minded DPP's political course ahead of the 2024 race to elect Taiwan's next chief administrator. Kuomintang has been described as pro-China, although it refutes the label.