Tajikistan Proposes To Create Security Belt Around Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Tajikistan Proposes to Create Security Belt Around Afghanistan

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Friday proposed to create "a security belt" around Afghanistan to prevent the potential expansion of terrorist groups

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Friday proposed to create "a security belt" around Afghanistan to prevent the potential expansion of terrorist groups.

"I urge all partners to create a reliable security belt around Afghanistan on the path of possible expansion of terrorist groups into the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) regions," Rahmon told the joint SCO-CSTO summit in Dushanbe.

More Stories From World

