DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is attending the summit of leaders of the Gulf and Central Asian countries on Wednesday as part of his working visit to Saudi Arabia, the Tajik presidential office told Sputnik.

The first ever summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and five Central Asian countries is taking place in Jeddah.

"It is expected that the strategic dialogue, which began on September 7, 2022 with a meeting of foreign ministers in Riyadh and continued further at meetings at the headquarters of the Gulf Council at the level of ambassadors of the states of both regions (the last one on January 16, 2023), will be formalized at this summit meeting," the presidential office added.

Earlier in the day, Rahmon visited Mecca and prayed at the Muslim shrine for the prosperity of the Tajik people, the source said.