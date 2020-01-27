Taliban claims American plane 'crashed' in eastern Afghanistan

The Taliban claimed a US forces aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan Monday hours after the plane went down into an area controlled largely by the insurgents

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Taliban claimed a US forces aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan Monday hours after the plane went down into an area controlled largely by the insurgents.

"An aircraft of American occupiers has crashed in Ghazni province," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Pashto-language statement, adding thatall the crew members onboard had been killed.