Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) does not need foreign military assistance, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led Afghan government, said on Wednesday.

"We do not need foreign military assistance. We need support for peace in Afghanistan. We need the reconstruction of Afghanistan," the official told reporters.