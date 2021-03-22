UrduPoint.com
Taliban Gain Control Over Charkh District In Afghanistan's Logar Province - Resident

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The center of Charkh district in Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar has fallen under the control of the Taliban movement, a resident of Charkh confirmed to Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Charkh district in the east of Kabul fell to the Taliban after a clash with the Afghan security forces on Sunday night. According to another source, the government forces made a "tactical retreat" from the district. The news outlet added that no information on the numbers of casualties was available.

The Charkh resident told Sputnik that the clashes between the security forces and the Taliban started on Saturday night, adding that it took the Afghan military several hours to withdraw from the district center.

Meanwhile, the Taliban group said that it had captured the center of the district, including the police headquarters and the district governor's compound.

Afghan security officials however said that the district was fully under the control of government forces. They added that the district headquarters had been temporarily located at a school building and now "they moved back to the district headquarters and left the school for students."

