Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers In Northern Balkh Province - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:42 PM

Taliban Kill 7 Afghan Soldiers in Northern Balkh Province - Reports

Taliban militants attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in the northern Balkh province on Friday night and killed seven soldiers, the TOLOnews reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Taliban militants attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in the northern Balkh province on Friday night and killed seven soldiers, the TOLOnews reported on Saturday.

The clash in Balkh's Chimtal district also injured four Afghan military personnel.

According to Mohammad Hanif Rezaee, a spokesman for the Afghan Army's 209 Shaheen Corps, the military killed five Taliban members, including the movement's designated deputy governor for the Chaharbolak district, during the clash. Rezaee added that reinforcements have been sent to the clash site.

More Stories From World

