Taliban Release Over 200 Prisoners in Afghanistan - State Media

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) released on Monday 212 prisoners from jails in Afghanistan, state Bakhtar news Agency reported.

Earlier this year various media sources reported that the Taliban had released 350 prisoners in Helmand province and 340 prisoners in Farah province.

In the first half of 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country, and took over in August. In the beginning of September, the Taliban established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund.