Taliban says Doha talks to open 'new chapter' with US

Next week's talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha -- the second such meeting since the group seized power -- will open a "new chapter" in political ties

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Next week's talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha -- the second such meeting since the group seized power -- will open a "new chapter" in political ties.

Washington said Tuesday it would continue to hold talks with the Taliban following a meeting between the two sides in the Qatari capital on October 9-10.

"A new phase of negotiations will begin next week between Afghanistan and America in Qatar," the Taliban said on their official Arabic Twitter account on Wednesday.

"At this stage, talks will address opening a new chapter in political relations between the two countries, resolving economic issues, and the implementation of the terms in the previous Doha agreement.

" The US State Department said the proposed two weeks of negotiations will address several issues such as fighting the threat of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda groups, as well as humanitarian aid.

Talks will also focus on how to offer safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for Washington during the 20-year war.

The American delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West.